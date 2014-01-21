MOSCOW Jan 21 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's largest lender Sberbank will create a
joint venture with the Moscow government, the owner of 64
percent stake in truck maker ZIL, by April 2014 to
produce up to 50,000 LCVs per year, the paper says.
- Russia's government has developed a 2014-2015 social and
economic development programme that involves efforts to
stimulate growth by encouraging competition, the daily reports.
- Several Russian retailers including cash-and-carry unit of
German retailer Metro AG; hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by
U.S. private equity firm TPG and Russia's VTB Capital
; children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by
oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema ; and footwear
retailer Obuv Rossii plan to hold IPO in 2014, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Law enforcement agencies on Sunday arrested a senior
Dagestani official, Magomedgusen Nasrutdinov, in Moscow on
suspicion of large-scale fraud, the paper reports.
- Russia's largest mobile phone retailer Euroset forecasts a
6-8 percent slump in sales of mobile phones in 2014 compared to
2013, the paper reports.
- Russia will spend some 4.5 billion roubles ($133.16
million) to educate 3,000 professionals in world's best
universities, hoping to lift the economy, while experts say this
is not enough, the paper reports.
- Some 47 percent of Russians believe the state cannot
protect them from the terrorist threats, the daily writes,
citing a recent VTsIOM poll.
($1 = 33.7927 Russian roubles)
