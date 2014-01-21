MOSCOW Jan 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's largest lender Sberbank will create a joint venture with the Moscow government, the owner of 64 percent stake in truck maker ZIL, by April 2014 to produce up to 50,000 LCVs per year, the paper says.

- Russia's government has developed a 2014-2015 social and economic development programme that involves efforts to stimulate growth by encouraging competition, the daily reports.

- Several Russian retailers including cash-and-carry unit of German retailer Metro AG; hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG and Russia's VTB Capital ; children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema ; and footwear retailer Obuv Rossii plan to hold IPO in 2014, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Law enforcement agencies on Sunday arrested a senior Dagestani official, Magomedgusen Nasrutdinov, in Moscow on suspicion of large-scale fraud, the paper reports.

- Russia's largest mobile phone retailer Euroset forecasts a 6-8 percent slump in sales of mobile phones in 2014 compared to 2013, the paper reports.

- Russia will spend some 4.5 billion roubles ($133.16 million) to educate 3,000 professionals in world's best universities, hoping to lift the economy, while experts say this is not enough, the paper reports.

- Some 47 percent of Russians believe the state cannot protect them from the terrorist threats, the daily writes, citing a recent VTsIOM poll.

($1 = 33.7927 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)