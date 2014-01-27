MOSCOW Jan 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A political party which has succeeded in winning support of at least 3 percent of voters or at least one seat in a regional legislative body during the most recent elections will be allowed to take part in the next election race for seats in the Duma, according to a new bill to be approved by Russian lawmakers this year. The bill was based on similar legislation in the United States, Norway, Turkey and Italy, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Seventy eight thousand Russians lost their jobs last year, the daily says, which put the unemployment rate at 5.6 percent.

- Russia exported $13.2 billion worth of weapons and ammunition last year, the head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's investigative committee is considering measures to ban offshore companies from participation in privatisation of state assets.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's biggest car maker AvtoVaz has announced that 10 percent of its workers, or 7,500 people, will be sacked in 2014.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)