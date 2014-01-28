MOSCOW Jan 28 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev is calling for the
government to speed up privatization, including a 19 percent
stake in oil major Rosneft, national flag carrier
Aeroflot, shipping company Sovcomflot and
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, the paper reports.
- Russia's biggest retailer, Magnit has cut its
sales growth forecast for 2014 to 22-24 percent from 25 percent,
according to director and co-owner Sergei Galitsky.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Finance Ministry has agreed to postpone the approval
of Russia's fiscal strategy to 2030 until May-June and will
consider ways to cut budget spending on national programs
including healthcare and education by 10 percent after 2016.
- The latest economic statistics released by Russia's
Statistics Service on Monday dashed hopes for economic recovery
early this year and showed no signs of the growth of internal
capital investment, the aper reports.
- Novatek, which owns a 60 percent stake in
Russia's biggest LNG project, Yamal LNG, is looking for new
foreign investors who could get up to 10 percent in the project.
- Government ministries have agreed to reduce the limit for
duty-free shipments of imported packages from 1,000 euros to 150
euros per month; the flow of imported goods from foreign online
retailers could shift to neighboring Kazakhstan, the daily says.
