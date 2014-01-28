MOSCOW Jan 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev is calling for the government to speed up privatization, including a 19 percent stake in oil major Rosneft, national flag carrier Aeroflot, shipping company Sovcomflot and Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, the paper reports.

- Russia's biggest retailer, Magnit has cut its sales growth forecast for 2014 to 22-24 percent from 25 percent, according to director and co-owner Sergei Galitsky.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Finance Ministry has agreed to postpone the approval of Russia's fiscal strategy to 2030 until May-June and will consider ways to cut budget spending on national programs including healthcare and education by 10 percent after 2016.

- The latest economic statistics released by Russia's Statistics Service on Monday dashed hopes for economic recovery early this year and showed no signs of the growth of internal capital investment, the aper reports.

- Novatek, which owns a 60 percent stake in Russia's biggest LNG project, Yamal LNG, is looking for new foreign investors who could get up to 10 percent in the project.

- Government ministries have agreed to reduce the limit for duty-free shipments of imported packages from 1,000 euros to 150 euros per month; the flow of imported goods from foreign online retailers could shift to neighboring Kazakhstan, the daily says.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)