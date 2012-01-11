MOSCOW Jan 11 The following are some
of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russians spent 16 percent more on holiday shopping in a
week from Dec 26 to Jan 1 compared to the same period of 2010,
the paper said quoting a recent study.
- Russia's budget surplus reached 414 billion roubles
($13.12 billion) in 2011, which amounts to 0.8 percent GDP, the
paper quotes Finance Ministry sources.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Strasbourg human rights court ruled that Russia needs to
improve conditions for prisoners, the daily reports.
- Moscow police launched an investigation into a death of a
top official from the General Prosecutor's Office who died on
Monday after being ran over by a truck, the paper writes.
- Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin suggested that the
government removes RusHydro, Federal Grid Company
, Transneft and Rosneft from its
2012 privatisation plan.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will seek to
distance himself from the ruling United Russia party during the
presidential election campaign, the paper said quoting sources
at Putin's campaign headquarters.
($1 = 31.5655 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova;
ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)