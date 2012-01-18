MOSCOW Jan 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Besides Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, four out of six presidential candidates were able to collect the 2 million signatures needed to run in presidential elections, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul met Russian opposition leaders on Tuesday to discuss civil rights in the country, the paper writes.

- Russia will conduct an experiment to determine whether Mars probe Phobos Grunt was disabled by a U.S. radar, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's army is almost 200,000 soldiers short of the goal of maintaining a million-man army necessary for country's defence, the paper writes citing calculations of the lower house of parliament. (--Writing by Ludmila Danilova, ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com +7 495 775 1242)