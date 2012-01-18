MOSCOW Jan 18 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Besides Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, four out of six
presidential candidates were able to collect the 2 million
signatures needed to run in presidential elections, the paper
says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul
met Russian opposition leaders on Tuesday to discuss civil
rights in the country, the paper writes.
- Russia will conduct an experiment to determine whether
Mars probe Phobos Grunt was disabled by a U.S. radar, the paper
says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's army is almost 200,000 soldiers short of the goal
of maintaining a million-man army necessary for country's
defence, the paper writes citing calculations of the lower house
of parliament.
