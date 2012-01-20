The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government has apparently frozen 200 billion roubles in state funds to support its economy in case another global economic crisis hits the country.

- Rumours that Gazprom chief Alexei Miller would be replaced by Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson pushed up shares in the gas export giant on the Moscow stock exchange on Thursday, the daily says.

- The Transport Ministry will most likely prevent the country's airlines industry from paying an EU carbon tax that will come into force in 2013.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Vladimir Putin remains the most favoured candidate in the presidential election race, the daily says referring to a survey from VTsIOM in which 52 percent of Russians plan to support him in the March 4 presidential election.

- Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold Nevsky shipyard controlled by his Universal Cargo Logistic Holding to an off-shore company from Cyprus, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's former NATO negotiator Dmitry Rogozin now in charge of the defence industry as deputy prime minister has been appointed chairman of a state commission to launch a probe into the failures of the industry to fulfil state arms orders.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's shadow economy is equal to 30 percent of the country's GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluyanov said on Thursday.

- Moscow could impose a moratorium on the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens, says Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

- Ten thousand women die in Russia every year from domestic violence, according to official statistics.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, running for the Russian presidency, may win up to 15 percent of the vote on March 4, according to some experts.

- The government, worried over the influence of the Internet on young people, has decided to spend several million roubles to analyse what Facebook and Twitter users are reading on line.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Sixty percent of prominent Russian economists disagree with the policies pursued by authorities and believe that Russia has no chance to modernise its economy under the current political system, the daily reports.