VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Ted Cannis, the President
of the joint venture of U.S. automaker Ford and Russia's
Sollers, who says some $100 million were invested in the company
in 2012.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Kremlin human rights council will discuss a draft law
under which offenses against religious feelings could be
punishable by three years in prison, the daily reports.
- Some 43 percent of Russians would favour a ban of websites
allegedly containing illegal information, even if the site is
closed without court decision, the paper says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Two liberal priests have been dismissed from their posts
by the leadership of Russian Orthodox Church recently for being
too liberal and not keeping with the church's rules, the daily
writes.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- A journalist from opposition-minded TV channel Dozhd will
working the pool of journalists covering President Vladimir
Putin's events, the daily reports.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)