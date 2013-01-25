MOSCOW Jan 25 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yulia Solovyova was appointed CEO of Google Russia, the paper writes.

- Lawmakers of the ruling United Russia party are considering to lowering the age barrier of criminal responsibility for grave crimes to 12 years old from the current level of 16 years, the daily writes.