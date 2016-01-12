MOSCOW Jan 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian government plans to cut budget spending by 10
percent in 2016, the daily writes citing two government sources.
- Apple Music has won about 300,000 subscribers in
Russia since its launch six months ago, the paper said, citing a
source. Russia has now became the fifth largest market for
Apple's music service in the world, according to the source.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The number of Russians able to afford only day-to-day
expenses rose to 50 percent in 2015 from 46 percent in 2014, the
paper reports, citing the central bank's poll.
- Wage arrears in Russia rose to 3.89 billion roubles ($51
million) as of Dec 1, 2015, citing state statistics.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia is boosting its military presence near its western
borders in response to the increase of NATO arms and personnel
in Lithuania, the paper writes.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the Russia's
Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika who says some 31,000 corruption
crimes were revealed in Russia in January-November 2015.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- The number of Russians travelling abroad in
January-September 2015 fell 31 percent year-on-year, the daily
says.
($1 = 76.5900 roubles)
