MOSCOW Jan 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian car makers will ask Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for support during his visit to Avtovaz plant on Friday.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to protect Jews living in Europe from anti-Semitism, the paper writes.

- The number of Russians byuing goods in shopping malls before the News Year holidays has shrunk by 20 percent in the past two years, the paper writes.

- Human rights activists have asked the General Prosecutor's office to investigate why there is a shortage of state-funded medications for HIV positive inmates of jails in Russia.

- Local authorities in several Russian regions have decided to withdraw subsidised fares in public transport for students, the daily reports.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The paper runs an interview with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on a new system of collecting taxes, customs and insurance payments which is designed to lower the burden of bureaucracy on businesses and speed up official procedures by the state. ($1 = 84.1510 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)