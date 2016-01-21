MOSCOW Jan 21 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian car makers will ask Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
for support during his visit to Avtovaz plant on
Friday.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to protect
Jews living in Europe from anti-Semitism, the paper writes.
- The number of Russians byuing goods in shopping malls
before the News Year holidays has shrunk by 20 percent in the
past two years, the paper writes.
- Human rights activists have asked the General Prosecutor's
office to investigate why there is a shortage of state-funded
medications for HIV positive inmates of jails in Russia.
- Local authorities in several Russian regions have decided
to withdraw subsidised fares in public transport for students,
the daily reports.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Russian Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov on a new system of collecting taxes, customs and
insurance payments which is designed to lower the burden of
bureaucracy on businesses and speed up official procedures by
the state.
($1 = 84.1510 roubles)
