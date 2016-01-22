MOSCOW Jan 22 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government has urged state institutions to cut budgets over and above previously planned 10 percent cuts, the daily reports.

- Russia's lower house of parliament will consider a draft law that could increase fines for violation of road rules, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will represent Russia at an international security conference in Munich, the daily writes.

- Russian banks saw a significant rise in the number of point of sale retail credits in January 2015, the paper reports.

- The number of Russians watching oil prices in 2015 rose to 41 percent from 15 percent in 2014, the paper writes, citing the Public Opinion Fund.

- McDonald's is in talks with a Dagestani agricultural holding on potato supplies. The Russian government is aiming to replace imported goods with domestic ones, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia ranked first in the world in terms of defence costs, spending on it 4.5 percent of GDP in 2015, the paper reports citing U.S. News and World Report.

- Migrant workers from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are leaving Russia en masse due to tougher legislation and smaller salaries, the paper writes.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Samsung Electronics may boost prices for its production by 10 percent in Russia due to the weaker rouble, the paper reports. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)