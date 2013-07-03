BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MOSCOW, July 3 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of German consumer goods and glue maker Henkel, who says Russia is third-largest world market for the company.
- None of the three Glonass-M satellites that were destroyed during a failed rocket launch on Tuesday were insured, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The crash of a Russian rocket carrying Proton-M navigation satellite on Tuesday may prompt an emergency reform of the space industry, the paper cites Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
- Russia's lower house of parliament on Wednesday will debate a large-scale reform of the Russian State Academy of Sciences proposed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet, the paper writes.
- The daily runs an interview with the head of Boeing's operations in Russia and the CIS, Sergey Kravchenko, who says Boeing may outrun Airbus's results in Russia and the CIS this year. ($1 = 33.0615 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago