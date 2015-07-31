MOSCOW, July 31 The following are some stories
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Gazprom is getting ready to sell off its European assets,
first of all in the Baltic states, the paper says.
- Russia has named Norilsk Nickel Deputy President Andrei
Bugrov candidate for the post of the head of the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, the daily reports.
- AvtoVaz will hike the price of Lada by four percent on
average in its fourth price hike this year, the daily says.
- Revenues of Russia's restaurants and cafes dropped by 8,2
percent year-on-year in June, the paper cites official
statistics as showing.
- A company held by the family of Russia's Agriculture
Minister Alexander Tkachev will hold nearly half a million
hectares of farming land in Russia's breadbasket Krasnodar
region after an anti-monopoly watchdog decision allowing further
purchases, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could receive 1.2 billion euros from France as
compensation for the cancellation of the contract on Mistral
helicopters carriers, the daily says quoting a senior Russian
official.
- The United States imposed more sanctions on Russian
companies and individuals it believes are involved in schemes to
circumvent sanctions against Russia. The new blacklist includes
relatives and business partners of billionaires Gennady
Timchenko and Boris Rotenberg, Izhevsk Mechanical Plant,
Izhmash, ports in Crimea, and subsidiaries of VEB and Rosneft.
- Rosneft and ExxonMobil, despite freezing most joint
projects in Russia due to sanctions, will continue cooperation
abroad, the daily reports, adding the two companies filed joint
bids for offshore exploration rights in Mozambique.
