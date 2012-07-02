MOSCOW, July 2 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian government plans to keep frozen 350 billion
roubles for the next two years in case a new economic crisis
hits the country.
- Russian government is considering postponing army
modernization, which was expected to take place between 2013 and
2020 and cost 20 trillion roubles ($616.58 billion), to the
period of 2016-2023.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Communist party plans to attract young people to
double the number of supporters and become the main political
force capable of "saving and reviving the country during the
second wave of the financial crisis."
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's natural gas exporting monopoly Gazprom
has become the world's leader in yearly net profit the second
year in a row. The company has raised its tariffs by 15 percent
for domestic consumers from July 1, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The relatives of the victims of the 2002 air crash over
Boden Lake plan plan to file a new suit against the company
which provided the planes with inefficient early traffic
collision avoidance systems.
- Vitaly Kalloyev, the Russian citizen who stabbed to death
a Swiss air controller, who was in his opinion responsible for
the 2002 plane collision which killed his wife and two children,
plans to attend the memorial service for the victims to be held
in Germany, he said in an interview.
($1 = 32.4368 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)