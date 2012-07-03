MOSCOW, July 3 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Japan's Mitsui is set to buy a 10-percent
stake in the Russia's private Sodruzhestvo group operating an
export terminal in Kaliningrad sea port, while Singapore's Olam
, engaged in processing of agriculture products, has
gotten permission from Russian authorities to buy assets in a
grain terminal in Azov sea port, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
- BP Plc's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP
, has expressed interest in participating in Nord
Stream pipeline project of natural gas monopoly Gazprom
, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
- Export of Russia's arms rose 14 percent in the first six
months of 2012 compared to the same period last year and reached
$6,5 billion, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
- Russia plans to launch the world's biggest ice-breaker by
2015 to use it for leading ships into the Western part of Arctic
regions, the paper cites a United shipbuilding company official.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's lawmakers are speeding up the approval of a bill
that will classify non-government companies financed from abroad
as foreign agents, the daily says adding that non-profit
ogranisations Golos and Transparency International Russia will
be included in the list.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- More than 10,000 women die in Russia every year from
violence coming from their husbands and other relatives, the
paper cites official statistics.
- Some 10 Russian army generals were sentenced to prison for
corruption in the last 12 months, according to the chief
military prosecutor Sergei Fridinsky.
RBK Daily
- Russia's lawmakers could pas a bill obliging state
officials to get rid of their property abroad and close accounts
in foreign banks.
- The daily is running an interview with the head of
Russia's anti-monopoly agency Igor Artemyev.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)