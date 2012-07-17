MOSCOW, July 17 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Two Russian private banks Nomos Bank and
Otkrytie have agreed to merge to make Russia's second largest
private lender.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is at the edge of a serious confrontation with the
West over Syria, the daily says referring to tough statements
made on Monday by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's lawmakers plan to introduce amendments to an OSCE
charter which could impose legal responsibility for all
statements made on behalf of the organization.
- Citizens of Russia's southern town of Krymsk, devastated
by floods that killed at least 170 people and left nearly 35,000
without homes at the beginning of the month, keep receiving
reminders from BNP Pariba's Cetelem and Ukraine's
Privatbank to pay off their debt.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia has lost more than $30 billion in the last twelve
months due to the devaluation of the euro ,
which accounts for almost 40 percent of the national reserves.