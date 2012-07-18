MOSCOW, July 18 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's natural gas monopoly
Gazprom, is planning to take part in the privatization
of Albanian oil company Albpetrol.
- The Russian government plans to raise payments for Moscow
airport facilities rental that would lead to a hike in plane
tickets price by 10 percent.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could be forced to resume its deliveries of S-300
surface-to-air missile systems to Iran if it fails to convince
Teheran to withdraw its $4 billion court suit for cancelling the
deal on the back of U.N. sanctions.
- Rosneft vice president, Eduard Khudainatov, is
leaving his post and could be replaced by Zarubezhneft deputy
head Sergei Kudryashov.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Indonesia has refused to buy Russia's SuperJets 100 after
one of them crashed in May on its territory killing 45 people on
board, the daily says citing Indonesia's aviation officials.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday a
decision to cut the Federal Drugs Control staff by 13 percent
over the next three years. Nearly 3,500 people could lose their
jobs by the end of 2012, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Eighteen thousand children went missing in Russia last
year meaning 49 children disappeared each day, the daily says
quoting police statistics.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has promised to
raise pensions by 45 percent from 2015 from the current payout
of 9,500 roubles ($290) a month on average, the daily says.
($1 = 32.5390 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)