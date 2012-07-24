Moscow, July 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Building a planned cluster of new governmental buildings in the suburbs of Moscow may cost 187 billion euros ($226.59 billion), the paper writes.

- Russia's main mobile operators have started introducing Deep Packet Inspections, a technology that allows for more advanced tracking of internet traffic, after the parliament adopted changes to the country's information law.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's stock markets fell on Monday to their lowest since September 2011, dropping as much as 4.9 percent on news that Spain's economy had sunk deeper into recession in the second quarter, t he daily says.

- Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may pay additional dividends of 4.08 roubles ($0.12) per share this year after President Vladimir Putin said he wanted it to pay out more to shareholders, the paper writes.

- Authorities in the Perm region on Monday announced plans to sell international airport Bolshoye Savino in 2012-2013, the daily reports.

($1 = 0.8253 euros) ($1 = 32.7272 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)