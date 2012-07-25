MOSCOW, July 25 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Ford Sollers has started production of Ford Kuga, Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Ford Explorer models at the Elabuga plant in Tatarstan.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian state coffers could get an additional one trillion roubles ($30.52 billion) over the next five years if free circulation of handguns is allowed, according to the sponsor behind the planned new legislation, deputy head of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, Alexander Torshin.

- Russia's transport ministry is ready to raise railway tariffs for cargo shipments by 7 percent from 2013.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's lawmakers could seek to ban abortions performed in private hospitals as the number of illegal procedures there stands at 5-6 million annually, Yelena Mizulina, head of the Duma's committee on family relations, says in an interview.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia is planning to launch the construction of a second line of the Baikal-Amur rail link designed to transport 12.6 million tonnes of cargo every year, a presidential envoy to Russia's Far East Victor Ishayev says in an interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia will need up to 300 million roubles ($9.16 million)to train at least 300 officials to represent its interests in the World Trade Organization, the daily says.