VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's breadbasket region of Krasnodar reported grain harvest of 5.5 million tonnes by Wednesday, or the lowest in several years and compared to 9 million tonnes in 2011, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- After splitting up with Russia's Sollers, Italian Fiat is facing problems launching its own production in the St. Petersburg region, the daily says.

- Russian government has called off Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Savatyugin from the National Banking Council, with analysts saying the move may lead to his possible dismissal at the finance ministry.

- Some 67 percent of Russians support a new law forcing foreign-funded NGOs to register as "foreign agents" as a measure to prevent foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs, according to the state-run VCIOM pollster.

VTsIOM also said only 16 percent of Russians disapproved of the new legislation, which has drawn criticism from human rights groups in Russia as well as from international community.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Moscow city military court sentenced on Wednesday Russia's chief military doctor Alexander Belevitin for 8 years in prison for receiving a 180,000 euro bribe. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)