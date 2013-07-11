MOSCOW, July 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Kalugin, president of Russian telecommunications operator Rostelecom.

- President Vladimir Putin has allowed for the use of foreign sovereign funds for financing reconstruction and building of railways and highways in Russia.

- Hyatt will open its first five-star hotel in Moscow region near Istra reservoir by 2017, which will be called Hyatt Regency Moscow Istra Resort.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The daily runs an interview with the head of seafood producer Russkoye More - Dobycha, Andrei Teterkin.

- Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika has accused some Western embassies of financing NGOs involved in political activities.

- The government is considering ways to help aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi restructure its almost $2 billion debt as the company that makes the Superjet is close to default, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian human rights activists have appealed to European countries and international rights groups to observe the trial of activists detained after an opposition protest on the eve of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration last year.

- Only 22 percent of Russians have supported the government in giving priority to defence and security in spending budget money. Almost 51 percent of those asked have chosen education as the most important sphere for state investments, the daily says citing an opinion poll of Superjob.ru internet portal.

- Education Ministry officials in Tatarstan have said they would not prevent local girls from coming to school in hijabs.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Police in Saratov region have launched investigations against activists of mass protests in the town of Pugachev in search for extremist motivation. The killing of a young man, in which an ethnic Chechen is suspected, has prompted protests.