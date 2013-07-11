MOSCOW, July 11 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Kalugin, president
of Russian telecommunications operator Rostelecom.
- President Vladimir Putin has allowed for the use of
foreign sovereign funds for financing reconstruction and
building of railways and highways in Russia.
- Hyatt will open its first five-star hotel in Moscow region
near Istra reservoir by 2017, which will be called Hyatt Regency
Moscow Istra Resort.
KOMMERSANT
- The daily runs an interview with the head of seafood
producer Russkoye More - Dobycha, Andrei Teterkin.
- Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika has accused some Western
embassies of financing NGOs involved in political activities.
- The government is considering ways to help aircraft
manufacturer Sukhoi restructure its almost $2 billion debt as
the company that makes the Superjet is close to default, the
daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian human rights activists have appealed to European
countries and international rights groups to observe the trial
of activists detained after an opposition protest on the eve of
President Vladimir Putin's inauguration last year.
- Only 22 percent of Russians have supported the government
in giving priority to defence and security in spending budget
money. Almost 51 percent of those asked have chosen education as
the most important sphere for state investments, the daily says
citing an opinion poll of Superjob.ru internet portal.
- Education Ministry officials in Tatarstan have said they
would not prevent local girls from coming to school in hijabs.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Police in Saratov region have launched investigations
against activists of mass protests in the town of Pugachev in
search for extremist motivation. The killing of a young man, in
which an ethnic Chechen is suspected, has prompted protests.