BRIEF-Bota Bio raises 8 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
MOSCOW, July 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law making owners of public places criminally responsible for anti-terrorist security, the paper writes.
- The number of Russians aware of the criminal case launched against opposition activist Alexei Navalny grew to 62 percent in July from 45 percent in March, the daily writes citing a recent Levada poll.
- Moscow authorities are considering spending some 6.55 trillion roubles ($200.68 billion) before 2020 on the development of the city's transport infrastructure, the daily says.
- Russia's internet search engine company Yandex posted second-quarter earnings of 9.2 billion roubles, a 35 percent year-on-year rise, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Orthodox church patriarchs from all over the world met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the threats Christianity faces in the Middle East, the daily writes.
- Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to launch a low-cost airline to fly to the European part of Russia in 2014 hoping to cut average ticket prices 20-40 percent, the daily writes.
- Russia's anti-monopoly service allowed Russia's No. 2 mobile phone company MegaFon to acquire 4G operator Skartel, the regulator said.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The Russian government has developed a programme costing 4.5 billion roubles ($137.87 million) hoping to increase tolerance towards other nationalities in Russian society by 2020, the daily writes.
($1 = 32.6385 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
* Says it signed a 5.4 billion won contract with LG Display Co., Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on March 28