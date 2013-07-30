MOSCOW, July 30 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Interim Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin will most likely skip
TV debates with his rivals for the Moscow mayor post in
elections due on Sept.8, the daily writes.
- Russian consumer safety watchdog wants to have the right
to shut down, without a court order, websites it considers to be
promoting suicide, the daily writes. Currently such sites can
only be blocked after people report on them, it adds.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian government is drafting a law to punish citizens
and companies for not paying pension fund contributions, the
paper writes.
- Russian consumer safety watchdog on Monday banned imports
from Ukrainian factory Roshen, currently holding some 3 percent
of Russian confectionery market, the daily reports.
- Russia's federal Investigative Committee has opened a
criminal case over offending two members of the Russian
parliament on Twitter, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's federal service for drugs control eyes increasing
its powers to include the right to arrest and investigate
suspects, the paper writes.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)