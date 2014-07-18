MOSCOW, July 18 The following are stories in Russian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's economic growth could slow to 0.2-0.3 percent this year against the 0.5 percent that had been previously expected, the Finance Ministry says. New Western sanctions could affect the conditions for the modernisation of the economy and consequently raise the risk to budget stability, it says.

- The crash of a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 in eastern Ukraine on Thursday could have been caused by an ground-to-air missile, according to experts.

- Some major Russian banks, including state-controlled Sberbank, have stopped opening deposits for U.S. citizens to avoid the problem of handing information about them on to the U.S. tax authorities.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The broadening of U.S. sanctions will force the Russian government to review its fiscal policy priorities, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

- Major Russian companies hit by a new round of U.S. sanctions - Rosneft, Novatek, Gazprom and VEB - acknowledge that the risks are high and could affect cooperation with Western partners and cause problems with deliveries of equipment and financing of joint ventures, the daily says.

- Brewers, including Heineken and Efes, have started negotiations on a partnership with the Russian Football Premier League as President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign a bill allowing beer advertising at some sports events.

(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)