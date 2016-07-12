MOSCOW, July 12 The following are some stories
VEDOMOSTI
- Apple Inc will create a full-cycle repair
operations in Russia.
- The government does not intend to sell a stake in VTB bank
this year.
- The Central Bank of Russia has defined the criteria
allowing it to ban transfers of assets and liabilities of
bankrupt banks.
- French hypermarket group Auchan has begun selling non-food
items through "Yandex Market", the largest shopping area in
RuNet.
KOMMERSANT
- The Central Bank of Russia has explained the reason for
increasing banking regulations and mandatory reserves in June
2016, saying that it was meant pave the way for a smooth
transition to surplus liquidity in the autumn.
- The government is preparing a programme for the period
until 2025 to develop electromobiles in Russia.
- The financial position of Russian airlines is
deteriorating.
IZVESTIA
- The problem of waste management at the Baikal Pulp and
Paper Mill is an uphill task. The plant has stopped working, but
left a time bomb in the shape of 6 million tonnes of waste,
which can occur in the pristine lake at any time can.
($1 = 64.2024 roubles)
