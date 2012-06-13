MOSCOW, June 13 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's former transport minister Igor Levitin could be
appointed head of a new state company which will link Moscow
airports, including Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo international
terminals.
- Russia's railway monopoly RZhD plans to bid for a
$2-billion contract to build a new railway link in Abu-Dhabi,
the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The daily runs an interview with Sergei Tazin, chairman of
the board of directors at E.ON Russia, Russian subsidiary of
Germany's E.ON.
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has set up a new
department to monitor social and economic situation in the
former Soviet republics, including Georgia's breakaway regions
of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's finance ministry plans to ban cash payments
exceeding 600,000 roubles ($18,200).
- Deputy head of the Defence Ministry department in charge
of the military international cooperation, Yelena Knyazeva, has
become Russia's first woman to be granted the rank of army
general, the daily says.
($1 = 32.9925 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)