VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Rosneft head Igor Sechin will host a meeting of
Russian oil executives on Friday, the daily says, adding that
the former deputy prime minister will apparently keep monitoring
energy sector after leaving the cabinet.
- Former presidential candidate and businessman Mikhail
Prokhorov has filed first court suits challenging the results of
March 4 presidential election in Moscow and St Petersburg and
the Primorye and Ryazan regions, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The daily runs an interview with Alexander Dyukov, head of
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom.
- Russian lawmakers are considering ways to restrict access
to Internet sites spreading what they view as illegal
information promoting pornography, drugs and suicides.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov says in an interview with
the daily that he will run in a 2014 election to the Moscow city
legislature if his popularity remains high.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Environmental activists accusing authorities of keeping
the lid on information on the spread of forest fires in Siberia
and the Russian Far East, where eight people died fighting a
wildfire.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's special services have started revision of street
video cameras across the country to test their work ahead of the
date when the law raising fines for violating rules of rallies
will come in force, the daily says.
- Russia's opposition is considering ways to hold protests
"without people", the daily says referring to the practice when
plastic figures with protesting slogans were installed in the
streets of the town of Yelts.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)