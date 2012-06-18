MOSCOW, June 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Former deputy prime minister Igor Sechin, made chief executive of the national oil monopoly Rosneft, has regained control over energy sector, the daily says in connection with his appointment to a new Kremlin energy commission under President Vladimir Putin.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Any progress at the new round of talks in Moscow on Iran's nuclear programme could be viewed as a breakthrough, the daily says.

- Head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation Roman Trotsenko has apparently tendered his resignation and could be moved to a presidential council on modernization and technological development, the daily reports citing its sources.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- President Vladimir Putin wants to make oil producer Rosneft pay 25 percent of net profit as dividends to the state, the daily says.

- Environmental activists are calling on Putin to take measures to stop illegal killings of white Arctic bears whose number could fall by almost 60 percent in the next 40 years.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Political analysts and representatives of president's administration met on the weekend to discuss ways of setting up a political party able to compete with the current ruling United party led by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily reports.

- Russia expects that a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme opening in Moscow on Monday will move from a dead point, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has singed a decree introducing three colors - blue, yellow and red - to define the level of danger of a terrorist attack.

- Spreading rumors about Russia's Black Sea Fleet sending its ships to Syria is playing into the hands of the supporters of the use of force in solving the conflict in the region, the daily says. Washington could have thought of the move to discredit Russia's position on vetoing any decision on sending a military contingent to Damascus, the daily adds.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Two opposition liberal parties, the Republican Party and the People's Freedom Party, have merged and are planning to negotiate with the Yabloko party to unite efforts to seek early parliament and presidential elections.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)