VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom is winding
up the entity it created to operate the Shtokman gas field and
may set up a new company, the daily says citing sources.
- Private holding Summa Group, controlled by Ziyavudin
Magomedov, has closed the deal on buying a 69 percent stake in
Russia's Pacific port, the daily says citing its sources.
- Russia leading car maker AvtoVAZ has started
assembling in a test mode Nissan Almera cars which are expected
to become bestsellers and to improve the image of the national
automobile giant, the daily says.
- Austrian MeinlBank is apparently buying a 80 percent
stake in Russia's Southern Cross travel agency by the end of
October.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- An opposition group of parliamentarians will challenge
Russia's accession to the World Trade Organisation in the
Constitutional Court, saying WTO membership will threaten
Russia's economic security.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The government could consider cutting income taxed for
foreign traders on Russia's securities market to 10 percent from
the current 35 percent.
- Moscow city authorities are ready to sell their 5,9
percent stake in Avtoframos, Renault's Moscow-based
Russian subsidiary, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The market price for apartments in Moscow varies from
174,000 roubles ($5,400) to 199,000 roubles ($6,100) per square
meter while the construction price is about 45,000 roubles
($1,400), the daily says commenting on the official statistics.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- President Dmitry Medvedev has demanded punishment for
anyone found responsible for the construction of a 29 billion
rouble ($894 million) highway in Vladivostok which linked the
airport with the APEC 2012 summit venue, after an 8 km section
of the 42 km road was washed away by rain.
($1 = 32.4477 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)