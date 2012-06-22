MOSCOW, June 22 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The government is considering using the country's welfare fund to buy stakes in companies scheduled for privatization.

- Co-owner of the Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor Gennady Timchenko has dismissed suggestions that he owns a substantial stake in Russia's fourth largest oil producer Surgutneftegas .

- The government has approved Summa group, controlled by Russian businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, as the strategic investor in the United Grain company.

- Russia's transport ministry is initiating a revision of tariffs for cargo trucks which could lead to a 10 percent price hike for cargo transportation.

- Rosneft will build a new oil refinery near Moscow to produce 12 million tonnes of refined products a year.

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to start a dialogue with all political forces, the daily says.

- Russia's authorities dismiss reports that the military is taking measures to evacuate Russian citizens from Syria.

- A Moscow city court has ruled out a review of a decision by the Investigative Committee not to file a criminal case against police official Natalya Vinogradova, involved in the investigation into the case of Sergei Magnitsky.

- Boris Titov, the owner of a wine company in the Caucasus and chairman of Business Russia, will be appointed Russia's business ombudsman to protect private interests.

- An engineer of one of Russia's space plants says the recent failures to launch Proton boosters are a result of the poor state of Russia's space industry. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)