MOSCOW, June 22 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The government is considering using the country's welfare
fund to buy stakes in companies scheduled for privatization.
- Co-owner of the Swiss-based oil trader Gunvor Gennady
Timchenko has dismissed suggestions that he owns a substantial
stake in Russia's fourth largest oil producer Surgutneftegas
.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The government has approved Summa group, controlled by
Russian businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov, as the strategic
investor in the United Grain company.
- Russia's transport ministry is initiating a revision of
tariffs for cargo trucks which could lead to a 10 percent price
hike for cargo transportation.
- Rosneft will build a new oil refinery near Moscow
to produce 12 million tonnes of refined products a year.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness
to start a dialogue with all political forces, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's authorities dismiss reports that the military is
taking measures to evacuate Russian citizens from Syria.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- A Moscow city court has ruled out a review of a decision
by the Investigative Committee not to file a criminal case
against police official Natalya Vinogradova, involved in the
investigation into the case of Sergei Magnitsky.
- Boris Titov, the owner of a wine company in the Caucasus
and chairman of Business Russia, will be appointed Russia's
business ombudsman to protect private interests.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- An engineer of one of Russia's space plants says the
recent failures to launch Proton boosters are a result of the
poor state of Russia's space industry.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)