MOSCOW, June 6 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian banks lowered mortgage rates by 0.3 percentage
points in April, bringing the average rate to 12.6 percent since
the beginning of the year, according to central bank statistics.
- Tyre maker Titan International may buy a stake in
Russian tyre producer Cordiant Holding's plant in Volgograd, the
paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin met recently retired
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday and appointed him as
interim mayor ahead of the election for the post expected in
September, the paper says.
- The foreign assets of Russian businessman and New Jersey
Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov may prevent him from standing in
elections for Moscow mayor, the daily reports.
- Russian space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin criticized on
Wednesday the work of Education Minister Dmitry Livanov, whose
job may be at risk after a rebuke from President Vladimir Putin
in May, the paper says.
- Russian tour operators lowered prices for tour packages to
European beach resorts, including Greece, Spain and Cyprus, as
supply exceeds demand at the beginning of the holiday season,
the paper writes.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)