MOSCOW, June 29 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Some 57 percent of Russians think their cultural values
differ from that of Europeans, the paper writes citing a recent
poll by the Public Opinion Fund.
- Russia's natural gas export monopoly Gazprom
will soon sign letter of intent to acquire a power generating
plant in Belgium owned by Italy's Enel, the paper
writes.
- Sales of Russian Lada-branded cars may shrink 10 percent
in 2013 year-on-year, the paper writes citing the president of
Russia's car maker Avtovaz Igor Komarov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- None of the politicians planning to run in the election
for Moscow mayor can become real competition for the interim
mayor Sergei Sobyanin as none of them are well-known in public,
the paper reports.
- United Russia lawmaker Sergei Zheleznyak proposes keeping
all the internet servers that contain personal data of Russians
and state bodies in Russia to avoid foreign spying, the paper
writes.
- The paper runs an interview with the Chairman of Russia's
arbitration court, who says there is risk of destroying St
Petersburg's historical image as higher courts move there from
Moscow.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)