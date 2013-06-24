MOSCOW, June 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

- Russian retailer Magnit is in talks with state-run oil company Rosneft to open stores on 1,800 Rosneft's petrol stations, the daily reports.

- There should be no attempts to artificially impact the rouble exchange rate, Elvira Nabiullina, who takes over on Monday as the head of the country's central bank, tells the paper in an interview.

IZVESTIA

- Russia will spend 4.3 billion roubles ($130.90 million) for further development of the Superjet 100 plane, the paper reports.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

- An unofficial visit by CIA chief John Brennan to Moscow last Wednesday may be connected to the case of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, the daily writes.

NOVYE IZVESTIA

- Lev Ponomaryov, the head of For Human Rights group that was evicted from a central Moscow office on Saturday, tells the paper he was beaten up by police and plans to seek justice in courts.

- The lower house of Russian parliament passed a law stipulating fines for publishing job adverts with age restrictions, the paper says. ($1 = 32.8487 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)