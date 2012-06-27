MOSCOW, June 27 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's aviation watchdog has lifted restrictions on
flights of the state's ninth biggest carrier Vim-Avia to
European countries, imposed after French inspectors found a
number of technical defects in a company's aircraft last year.
- Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov has agreed to join the
board of directors at the United Petrochemical Company - a joint
venture controlled by AFK Sistema, Bashneft
and Petrochemical Holding GmbH.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could export its helicopters to Zimbabwe in
exchange for the right to participate in the development of the
world's second largest platinum deposit in the African country.
- Russia and Venezuela are expected to agree on the delivery
of around 100 battle tanks T-72B1 to Caracas under Russia's
$4-billion loan.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's energy ministry has defined the development of
the Shtockman natural gas filed in the Barents Sea as the key
project for the local gas exporting monopoly Gazprom
in the near future.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The pressure of Russian police and investigators on the
locals opposition leaders pushes their supporters to unite
efforts to win seats in regional parliaments and
administrations, the daily says.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- More than a hundred Russian artists and musicians have
signed a letter addressed to state authorities to free and stop
court procedures against three jailed members of Pussy Riot
feminist punk-rock group, allegedly accused of hooliganism after
storming Moscow's central cathedral with a song against Vladimir
Putin in February. The women face up to 7 years in prison.