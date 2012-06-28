MOSCOW, June 28 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's parliament members could pass a bill denying
visas to US officials involved in jailing Russian businessman
Victor Bout for 25 years and review Russia-NATO cooperation in
Afghanistan in response to the approval of Magnitsky bill by a
U.S. Senate committee. Hermitage Capital lawyer Sergei Magnitsky
died in police custody in 2009 during the investigation into
allegations of abuse.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Millhouse group, an investment company controlled by
Russia's billionaire Roman Abramovich, is in talks with BHP
Billiton, the world's biggest miner, to set up a joint
venture to develop the Baimsk gold and copper deposit in
Russia's Chukotka region, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may visit Iturup
island, one of the four islands in the Kuril chain, on July 4,
the daily says adding that the visit may lead to new tension in
Russia-Japan relations.
- Russia plans to introduce biometric visas for foreigners
by 2013, the paper quotes a senior foreign ministry official.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's peace keepers are seriously affected by the army
reforms, which may result in their loss of combat ability, the
daily says commenting on the parliamentary discussion of the
state of the military contingent based abroad.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's military will get a new-generation heavy bomber
to replace its predecessors Tupolev-160, 95MS and Tupolev-22M3 -
called Blackjacks under NATO classification - by 2020, the air
force commander Victor Bondarev said on Wednesday.