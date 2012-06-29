Moscow, June 29 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The main builder of Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom
, Stroygazconsulting, doubled its earnings in 2011 to
333 billion roubles ($10.05 billion) year-on-year, the paper
reports.
- Kazakhstan became Russia's only stable ally in Central
Asia after Uzbekistan suspended its membership in the Collective
Security Treaty Organization, the paper writes citing experts.
- India has become Russia's major arms trade partner, having
singed contracts worht a total of $1 billion since the beginning
of the year, the daily writes citing sources.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's ruling party United Russia plans to introduce
amendments to the law under which political non-profit
organizations receiving financial aid from abroad would risk
their operation getting suspended and their leaders fined or
prosecuted, the paper reports.
- A group of twelve people, mostly employees of Russian
state security guard service, accused of some forty crimes
including a terrorist attack, a murder and nationalistic
propaganda, were partially freed of charges by military court in
the city of Oryol on Thursday, while only five people were
sentenced to prison terms.
- Russian communists plan to appeal to the constitutional
court as they believe the new procedure of elections of regional
governors contradicts the constitutional rights of citizens, the
paper says.
($1 = 33.1362 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)