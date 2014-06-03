MOSCOW, June 3 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia is conducting military training in the use of
precision guided missiles, according to a Defence Ministry
report. Analysts consider the military are working on the
scenario of hitting stable targets on the territory of a
neighbouring state, the daily adds.
- Due to a fall in car sales, Russian car maker AvtoVaz
could face more than 7,500 job cuts, according to the
authorities.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Ukrainian authorities are planning to confiscate
Russian assets on its territory and abroad to compensate losses
worth at least $92 billion as a result of Russia's annexation of
Crimea, the daily says.
- Russia's FSB security services ready to help Internet
providers with saving data about their subscribers in exchange
for open access to the information. Under new legislation
Internet companies are obliged to keep the data for six months,
which requires costly additional equipment, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's communists are asking Prosecutor General Yuri
Chaika to close Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky's businesses
on Russia's territory to prevent him from financing "extremists"
in Ukraine, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia has spent more than 31.8 billion roubles ($911.67
million) on modernising its aviation industry to be able to do
without imported equipment for aircrafts in the next two or
three years, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Denis
Mansurov. Russia's main imports come from Ukraine.
($1 = 34.8810 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)