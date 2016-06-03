MOSCOW, June 3 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's lower house of parliament may soon vote for a law that will introduce payment for drivers entering cities. Lawmakers hope to ease traffic and Moscow may become the first city to test the initiative, the paper writes.

- Russia plans to deliver four Mi-35M helicopters worth some $80 million to Kazakhstan before the end of 2016, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz will stimulate workers to quit by offering volunteers five salaries if they resign in the period from June 1 to June 15, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, who says China will be able to buy S-400 air defence missile systems after 2018.

- The mayor of the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, Igor Pushkaryov, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of abuse of authority and bribery, the paper reports.

- Russia's Education Ministry is working on introducing a single exam for all Russian regions that will test work migrants' knowledge of the Russian language, history and basic laws, the paper writes.

- The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia dropped by some 14.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016 year-on-year, the paper writes citing Moscow airport statistics.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The Russian army will deploy two military groups in the Bryansk region near the borders with Belarus before the end of the year, the paper writes citing its sources. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)