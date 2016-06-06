MOSCOW, June 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian internet company Yandex is in talks with Facebook about a possible partnership. Yandex wants to promote its services to Russian users of Facebook, the daily says.

- Some 77 percent of Russians do not believe that the state pension will be sufficient for them to be able to stop working after reaching pension age, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the ambassador of Israel in Russia ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Moscow this week. He says Israel wants to create a zone of free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union.

- Russian consumers are choosing cheaper products instead of quality ones, the paper says. Lower salaries in 2015 prompted a 20 percent fall in the consumption of non-food goods, while food consumption shrunk by 4.2 percent.

- Some 34 percent of Russians believe that Ukrainian service woman Nadiya Savchenko should have served out all her prison term in Russia, the paper writes, citing a recent Levada opinion poll.

- Foreign investments in Russian commercial property may drop by 14 percent in 2016, according to a Knight Frank forecast. That would be the lowest level since 2009, the paper reports.

- Russian oil company RussNeft plans to hold an IPO on the Moscow Stock Exchange, offering a stake of between 25 and 49 percent before the end of 2016, the paper says.