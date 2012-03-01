MOSCOW, March 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia has decided not to bid to host the 2018 youth Olympics in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the paper writes citing sources.

- Sales of Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone and Apple's Iphones smartphones will make up 14 and 9 percent of the market respectively in 2012, the paper says citing a technology analysts.

- Russian investigators suspect that five gunmen killed and three arrested by security forces near Moscow on Wednesday may be linked to Islamist terrorist groups in Russia's restive southern region of Dagestan, the paper writes.

- Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed a bill that would extend travel rules requiring Russians to have at least a 1-million-roubles ($34,200) insurance for trips worldwide, the daily writes.

- Russian natural gas giant Gazprom may abandon plans to build a pipeline to China over criticism of the project by environmental groups, the paper reports.

- The paper runs an interview with precious metals miner Polymetal's CEO Vitaly Nesis who says the company is interested in acquisitions in former Soviet Republics such as Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Armenia. In Russia, the company could expand in the Far East and the Urals, he said.