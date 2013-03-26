MOSCOW, March 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- This year March in Russia was the coldest in the past 60 years and snowfalls broke a 40-year record, the paper writes.

- MTS, Russia's top mobile phone company, plans to close some 700 shops before the end of 2013, the paper writes citing sources.

- Despite the slowdown of growth in the automobile market, Russia's car maker Avtovaz boosted minimum recommended prices for their cars by 2.5-3.7 percent, the daily reports.

- People buy fewer newspapers in Russia, trading them for sources of news on the Internet and television, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Ruling party United Russia on Monday proposed to cut the tax privileges of print media that lacks "social focus", the daily reports, after a row between parliamentarians and a top Russian newspaper.

- Some 77 percent Russians consider rich bureaucrats "unbecoming" or even "criminal", the daily writes citing recent Levada poll.

- The paper runs an interview with Alexander Afanasyev, head of the Moscow Stock Exchange, who says capitalisation of the exchange could reach $6 billion.