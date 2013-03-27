BRIEF-Proact wins order
* Proact supplies storage platform to NRK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's government will at least double taxes starting from next year on cars that cost more than 5 million roubles ($161,900), the paper writes.
- Russian Internet search firm Yandex purchased a piece of land in Finland for 1.5. million euros to build a data-centre, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a question and answer session at the end of April in which he will answer Russians' questions.
- The daily runs an interview with Moscow's chief architect Sergei Kuznetsov, who considers strange plans to build 200 churches in the city.
- One of Russia's largest steelmakers, NLMK, reported an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss of $22 million on Tuesday due to a slump in demand in the second half of 2012. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
* Says agreement has expired since anti-monopoly service in Tajikistan did not reply by stipulated deadline between Telia Company and Akfed.
FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.