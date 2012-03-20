MOSCOW, March 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's state gas export giant Gazprom plans to raise gas prices by 26.3 percent on Oct. 1 for all clients, except utilities companies and the public, the paper writes citing two state officials.

- Vladimir Gruzdev, governor of Tula region, earned 3.9 billion roubles ($133.76 million) together with his wife in 2011, mostly by selling a 21.3-percent stake in Russian grocer Seventh Continent, his income statement showed, the paper says.

- Moscow authorities plan to spend 1 trillion roubles ($34.30 billion) from the budget in the next 5 years on developing the city's transport infrastructure, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Some 28 percent of Russians want their country to follow the Western democracy model, while 27 percent would prefer to return to the Soviet system, the paper cites a recent Levada poll.

- Russia's transport ministry plans to raise fines for smoking and drinking on the plane to 50,000 roubles ($1,700) from 5,000 roubles ($170), the paper says.

- The average working age of Russians rose to 39.9 years in 2010 from 39.6 years in 2005, the daily writes.

- Russia's foreign ministry has hired it's first Internet curator in order to improve the country's information security and catch up with the U.S. in cyber security development, the paper cites several ministerial sources.

- Moscow hotels ranked the world's sixth most expensive in 2011, with the average room price of $259 per night, after they topped the list in 2008, the daily reports citing Hotels.com.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The share of women may increase in Russia's new government, with the new deputy prime minister also expected to be a female, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russia's joining World Trade Organisation may lead to lower domestic production, as well as a slump in demand for local produce, the daily writes.

($1 = 29.1577 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)