VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's state gas export giant Gazprom plans to
raise gas prices by 26.3 percent on Oct. 1 for all clients,
except utilities companies and the public, the paper writes
citing two state officials.
- Vladimir Gruzdev, governor of Tula region, earned 3.9
billion roubles ($133.76 million) together with his wife in
2011, mostly by selling a 21.3-percent stake in Russian grocer
Seventh Continent, his income statement showed, the
paper says.
- Moscow authorities plan to spend 1 trillion roubles
($34.30 billion) from the budget in the next 5 years on
developing the city's transport infrastructure, the paper
writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Some 28 percent of Russians want their country to follow
the Western democracy model, while 27 percent would prefer to
return to the Soviet system, the paper cites a recent Levada
poll.
- Russia's transport ministry plans to raise fines for
smoking and drinking on the plane to 50,000 roubles ($1,700)
from 5,000 roubles ($170), the paper says.
- The average working age of Russians rose to 39.9 years in
2010 from 39.6 years in 2005, the daily writes.
- Russia's foreign ministry has hired it's first Internet
curator in order to improve the country's information security
and catch up with the U.S. in cyber security development, the
paper cites several ministerial sources.
- Moscow hotels ranked the world's sixth most expensive in
2011, with the average room price of $259 per night, after they
topped the list in 2008, the daily reports citing Hotels.com.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The share of women may increase in Russia's new
government, with the new deputy prime minister also expected to
be a female, the paper writes citing sources.
- Russia's joining World Trade Organisation may lead to
lower domestic production, as well as a slump in demand for
local produce, the daily writes.
($1 = 29.1577 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)