Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
Moscow, March 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Over 250 Russians plan to volunteer work as vote monitors during mayoral elections in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.
- The order book for state-run Russian Railways' seven-year rouble Eurobond issue closed on Friday double over subscription, the daily reports.
- Russia's Skolkovo technology hub plans to invest 1.5 billion roubles ($51.21 million) in a centre for preclinical tests of medications by 2014, the daily reports.
www.kommersant.ru
- Eleven percent of Russians, many of whom are between the ages of 18 and 24 years old, want to emigrate, the paper writes citing a recent survey by the state pollster VTsIOM.
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday said tariffs on Gazprom will not increase in 2012, the daily reports.
- Russia's Natural Resources Ministry may revoke Lukoil and Bashneft license to develop Trebs and Titov oil fields, the daily writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Orthodox Patriarch Kirill called feminist punk rock band Pussy Riot's illegal performance in Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral blasphemy, the paper reports.
($1 = 29.2900 Russian roubles)
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS