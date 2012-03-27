UPDATE 1-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
MOSCOW, March 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's General Prosecutor's Office says crimes linked to corruption increased 40 percent in 2011 but the number of investigations into such crimes grew 8 percent, the daily said.
- The Russian Defense Ministry proposes an amendment that would make it a crime for men of draft age to ignore conscription calls, the daily writes.
- Russia's aviation safety watchdog suspended flights from Belarus for several hours on Monday over a dispute between the two neighbours over summer flight schedules, the daily said.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's stake in cell phone retailer Euroset, the paper writes.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will meet with opposition leaders, whose political parties do not have seats in parliament, on April 2 to discuss reforms, the paper reports.
- President-elect Vladimir Putin plans to offer state grants for Russian students to study abroad at the world's top universities, the paper says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.