MOSCOW, March 14 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian secret services have been able to tap Skype calls
since Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011, the paper
writes.
- The Russian government plans to shorten registration
procedures for small businesses to 5 days from current 30 by
2018, the daily says.
- One the world's largest electronic payment systems Paypal
will soon register and operate in the Russia, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Kremlin leadership has started holding regular meetings
political parties taking part in regional elections in
September, the paper reports.
- Russia's state diamond miner Alrosa has signed an
agreement with the auction house Sotheby's on sales and
marketing of the company's gem products, the paper writes.
- Moscow Helsinki Group together with human rights
organization "For Human Rights" will establish a new movement
hoping to evade restrictions of the law about non-profit
organizations in Russia, the daily says.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)