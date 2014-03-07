MOSCOW, March 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom reported a 4 percent fall in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2013 year-on-year, the daily reports.

- Apple's IPhone has become the most popular smartphone in Moscow, with its sales in 2013 reaching 32 percent of all smartphones sold compared to 31 percent for Samsung phones, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the chief executive of Russia's top social network VKontakte, who says Vkontakte will not merge with the second-largest social network Odnoklassniki.

- If Ukraine's Crimea becomes a part of Russia, Russia's budget will need to spend some $3 billion per year to support it, the paper reports citing experts.

- Russian parliamentarians have applied to the Venice Commission this week to audit decisions of the new Ukrainian leadership. The request may not be fulfilled due to breach of procedures, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Two alleged suicide bombers who planned to commit an attack during the Paralympics torch relay were arrested in Volgograd on Wednesday, the daily reports.

($1 = 36.1367 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush)