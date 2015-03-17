MOSCOW, March 17 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Some 86 percent of Russians approved of President Vladimir
Putin's policies in February, the paper writes citing Lev
Levinson, the head of Levada polling centre.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A high-ranking official from the Russian Defence Ministry
was arrested on charges of large-scale bribery, the paper writes
citing sources.
- Russia has established a commission headed by Deputy Prime
Minister Dmitry Rogozin that will oversee all issues concerning
the Arctic, including the military, the paper writes.
- Deputies from the Russian lower house of parliament plan
to introduce a law that will give people the right to call their
family and a lawyer within one hour of being arrested, the daily
reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- A group of opposition activists plan to appeal to
President Vladimir Putin to demand a fair investigation of the
murder of politician Boris Nemtsov, the paper says.
- Russia on Monday began checks on the military readiness of
troops in the northern part of the country. Some 38,000
servicemen and more than 3,000 combat vehicles will take part in
the exercises which will run until March 21, the paper writes
citing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)