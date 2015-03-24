MOSCOW Mar 24 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Finance Ministry is considering supporting amendments
that would allow money from the National Wealth Fund and Reserve
Fund to be invested in assets with credit ratings below AA- from
the Fitch and Standard and Poor's agencies and below Aa3 from
Moody's, the paper writes.
- The labour unions of carmakers across Russia may become
more active due to the layoffs in the industry, the daily
reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The United States' largest software companies Oracle
and Microsoft may lose some 14.5 billion
roubles ($251.08 million) per year if Russia bans them from
selling software to government structures. Russia wants only to
work with companies that also supply their products to Crimea,
the paper writes, citing Communications Minister Nikolai
Nikiforov.
- Russia is yet to implement some 1,500 decisions of the
European Court of Human Rights, the paper writes, citing a
Council of Europe report on the court's decisions as of the end
of 2014.
- Food retailers in Russia may boost tea prices by 30
percent in April due to rising import costs, the paper writes,
citing retailers.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- More than half of Russians support the idea of Russia not
expanding its territory, the paper writes, citing a recent poll
by the independent pollster Levada Centre.
($1 = 57.7500 roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)