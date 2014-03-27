The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian have officials stopped using Apple Inc's iPads for work, swapping them for Samsung's tablets as the South Korean devices are more protected from hacking, the paper writes, citing Russian Minister Of Communications Nikolai Nikiforov.

- Sales of used cars in Russia rose 16.1 percent in February compared to January, while sales of new cars slowed down, the paper writes citing Avtostat agency.

- The number of copies of the national newspapers printed in 2013 dropped 7 percent year-on-year, the paper reports.

- Authorities in Moscow and St Petersburg urge major supermarket chains to find room on their shelves for Crimean alcohol, the paper writes.

- The director of Russia's state-run First Channel, Konstantin Ernst, urged Ukrainian authorities to unblock broadcasting of the four Russian television channels, the paper reports.

- Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky proposed to change legislation that will allow closure of websites that distribute illegal content, while now only the content may be blocked, the daily writes.

- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday said the VVTs, a park built in 1930s-1940s to exhibit Soviet era achievements, will be rebuilt and given back its old Soviet name, VDNKh. The cost of renovation may reach 3 billion roubles ($84.50 million), the paper reports.

($1 = 35.5012 Russian Roubles)